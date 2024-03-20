Shootout at Saint Alphonsus Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Confirmed by both Boise Police and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, officers are looking for two suspects after a 2:15 a.m. shooting in the Ambulance Bay of Saint Alphonsus.

One suspect is escaped inmate Skylar Meade and both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen traveling in a grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with Idaho plates.

The hospital was briefly placed on lockdown, but they've since resumed normal operations and all patients and staff are safe.

An officer-involved shooting happened during their response to the incident and as this is a developing story, more information will be released soon.

If you know anything about the situation please call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.