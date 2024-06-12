Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour indicted for north Idaho murder

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Detectives with the Idaho State Police have been working for months on an investigation involving two homicides that followed the March 20, 2024 escape of Skylar Meade, aided by Nicholas Umphenour.

On Tuesday, June 11, Meade and Umphenour were formally indicted in Nez Perce County for the murder of 83-year-old James L. Mauney of Juliaetta, Idaho who was found deceased near Leland.

The case remains under investigation, and so does the case of the murder of 72-year-old Gerald "Don" Henderson near Orofino which officers believe may involve Meade and Umphenour.

