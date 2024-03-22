Police arrest third suspect, identify two possible murder victims of hospital escape suspects

BOISE, Idaho — The two men at the center of a high-profile prison escape in Boise, a statewide manhunt, and two North Idaho homicide investigations were arraigned in Twin Falls County Friday along with a third accomplice who police say helped the fugitives elude officers.

A judge set bail for Meade and Umphenour at two million dollars. Both men will be transported to the Ada County Jail.

Meade is charged with a felony for escaping state custody and Umphenour is charged with five felonies: 3 counts of aggravated battery on certain law enforcement personnel, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and one count of aiding and abetting an escape.

A third accomplice, Tonia Huber, is facing three felony charges. Officials say she was driving 100 miles per hour through Twin Falls neighborhoods in an attempt to elude officers and help the fugitives escape. All three were taken into custody in Twin Falls after a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police have now confirmed they believe the deaths of Gerald "Don" Henderson (72) and James L. Mauney (83) in North Idaho are linked to Meade and Umphenour.

ISP released a timeline Friday that details the fugitives' whereabouts from their escape through their arrest.

According to ISP, the two men fled Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, in a stolen Honda Civic. Near Juliaetta, police believe the men encountered James Mauney out for a walk with his two dogs, and took the man, his animals and his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, and headed eastbound.

Later that day, near Leland, law enforcement located the abandoned Honda Civic and later found the body of Mauney nearby. Also on March 20, ISP worked with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office to investigate the homicide of Gerald Henderson at his residence in Orofino, ID. Police say Mauney's dogs and a pair of shackles (that police believe to have been left by Skylar Meade) were located at Henderson's residence.

Detectives believe the stolen Chrysler was driven through Missoula, MT en route to Filer, ID where the vehicle was located the next day, on Thursday, March 21. As law enforcement secured the area around the residence, they say Meade and Umphenour left in different vehicles. Meade was stopped and arrested nearby, while Umphenour attempted to flee but was pursued and ultimately apprehended in Twin Falls. Both were captured without further incident, and no gunshots were fired.

All of this is still under investigation, any tips related to this case should be reported to ISP at 1-833-610-1026. We will continue to update as new information is released.