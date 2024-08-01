Skylar Meade transported to face murder charges in Nez Perce County

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho inmate Skylar Meade was transported to Nez Perce County on Thursday, August 1 to face charges for a murder committed following a violent escape from the Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise on March 20, 2024 by Meade.

After a July 19 sentencing for the violent prison escape, Meade is now facing charges that stem from more offenses he committed while on the run from authorities.

Meade is accused of murdering 83-year-old James L Mauney of Juliaetta, Idaho after escaping from custody. He was formally indicted for the crime on June 11 in Nez Perce County.

Nicholas Umphenour, who aided Meade in the escape, has also been formally indicted in the murder case.

“Our primary objective was to ensure a safe and secure transport of the detainee," said Major Matthew Smith, of ISP Northern Command. "We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards and providing confidence to all involved. Extensive planning and coordination facilitated this high-security operation.”

Meade is also alleged to have murdered 72-year-old Gerald "Don" Henderson near Orofino after escaping from custody.

“I want to thank all of the agencies involved; ISP, Ada and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Lewiston Police Department," said Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman. "Each worked hard and contributed significant amounts of time and man power to guarantee there were no issues today. Now we can continue our work to hold him accountable for his crimes in our County,” Coleman said.