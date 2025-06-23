Heat returns mid-week, check out the latest forecast right here

Good Morning, Idaho! I hope you had a restful weekend and enjoyed the cooler weather.

The morning will remain cool, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s late morning. This afternoon, temperatures hover below average, with upper 70s expected. Heat is expected to return on Wednesday, with 90s expected.

Enjoy the cooler conditions today, before the heat starts up again.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89..

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

