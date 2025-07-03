New Costco warehouse planned for Meridian Road near Kuna-Meridian border

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new Costco Wholesale location may soon open on Meridian Road at the border of Kuna and Meridian, making it the fourth Costco warehouse in the Treasure Valley.

According to permits filed with the city, the new location would feature a warehouse, gas station with 18 pumps, and a distribution center for delivering large, bulky items like appliances to customers' homes.

RELATED: Costco begins offering early shopping hours for executive members

"Well, for me it'd be great," said Theresa Collard, who lives in Century Farm.

She currently makes the sometimes 25-minute drive to other Costco locations in the valley.

"I know the people are probably concerned about the congestion, but for me, it would be a lot closer to get to," Collard explained.

Costco Wholesale

The property's parking lot will have 903 spaces and five access points for customers, one on Meridian Road, two on Lake Hazel Road, and two on Spire Street.

"Between two growing boys, we are constantly going through lots of items, and so buying them in bulk just makes sense for us," said Amanda Shindle, who lives in Southwest Boise.

Shindle finds herself at Costco nearly once a week to feed her growing family and says more traffic in the area makes her trip to the Boise location on Cole Road a long one.

"It's a ways. It used to be a lot quicker, but traffic [has] really kind of made that different," Shindle said.

She's hoping the new location doesn't cause more congestion on Meridian Road and Lake Hazel.

"Traffic is a little crazy around here, so that's the only concern, but honestly, I'm excited. I think it would be really nice for our family to be able to get to a closer Costco," Shindle said.

The plan for this location still needs to be approved by the city of Meridian before the project can move forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.