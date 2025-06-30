Boise firefighters mourn fallen colleagues as new fire station 13 opens in northwest Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters held a moment of silence for two fallen firefighters from Coeur d'Alene during what should have been a day of celebration — the grand opening of Fire Station 13 in Northwest Boise.

"We're happy to be celebrating, but our hearts are heavy," Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said.

The bittersweet ceremony on Monday came just one day after the deaths of two firefighters in Coeur d'Alene.

RELATED: A man lured Idaho firefighters to a mountain with a fire then shot and killed 2, officials say

"I think we all feel a sense of frustration, anger, sadness. We've lost two brothers, another one in the hospital," Niemeyer said.

Chief Niemeyer led attendees in a moment of silence and prayer for the fallen firefighters.

"It is really strange to be here celebrating today after what happened yesterday, and while it was far away, I know that it hit so many of you, so many of us really close to home," said Mayor Lauren McLean during a speech at the grand opening ceremony.

But as firefighters reflected and processed the events of Sunday, they also looked forward to a new chapter and the impact Station 13 will have on the community.

"It'll be a huge impact for this area from a response time and service perspective. last year, we had just over 2000 calls for service in this area," Niemeyer said.

Previously, Eagle Fire helped respond to this part of town, but now the fully staffed crew at Station 13 is ready for action. They aim to arrive on scene within eight minutes of a 911 call.

"This station is going to allow us to meet that goal here in the Northwest," Niemeyer said.

The new fully electric station features three bays, Engine 13, and will soon have a brush rig to respond to fires in the Boise Foothills.

The Boise Police Department also has space in the facility, including an interview room.

"As you can see behind me with a whole lot of folks here from our community, we're excited to be here," Niemeyer said.