Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Ada County receives record number of firework calls on July 4th

Meridian fireworks show
City of Meridian
Meridian fireworks show
Posted
and last updated

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) reported receiving a record number of illegal fireworks calls on July 4.

RELATED: Ada County offers text line for non-emergency fireworks complaints

The agency received 364 calls about illegal fireworks and 185 text tips, totaling 549 firework-related reports. This is the highest number of firework reports received since ACSO implemented its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in 2017.

Despite the increase in calls, Deputy Lauren Montague noted that ACSO recorded its lowest number of fire-related incidents on July 4 in recent years. Only 10 fire reports were made during the holiday, compared to 43 in 2022 and 62 in 2023.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights