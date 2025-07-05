Ada County receives record number of firework calls on July 4th

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) reported receiving a record number of illegal fireworks calls on July 4.

RELATED: Ada County offers text line for non-emergency fireworks complaints

The agency received 364 calls about illegal fireworks and 185 text tips, totaling 549 firework-related reports. This is the highest number of firework reports received since ACSO implemented its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in 2017.

Despite the increase in calls, Deputy Lauren Montague noted that ACSO recorded its lowest number of fire-related incidents on July 4 in recent years. Only 10 fire reports were made during the holiday, compared to 43 in 2022 and 62 in 2023.