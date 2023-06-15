Thursday hearing will consider Lori Vallow Daybell's request for a new trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — This morning, a hearing will be held for Lori Vallow Daybell, as she seeks a new trial.

In May, the eastern Idaho mother was found guilty on six criminal counts, including the murders of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

In the motion, attorneys argued the jury instructions were confusing.

John Thomas, Vallow Daybell’s attorney also said that they believe that the jury was influenced by “outside sources,” and at least one of the jurors had information that was not entered into evidence. Attorneys say that information came to light during a post-trial interview with East Idaho News.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse. Currently, Vallow Daybell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, also in Fremont County.