Lori Vallow Daybell found GUILTY on all counts

The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: The Verdict is IN
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 12, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — After five weeks of testimony and six hours of jury deliberation, the verdict for Lori Vallow Daybell is in:

On the count of First Degree Murder of JJ Vallow: GUILTY

On the count of First Degree Murder of Tylee Ryan: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder of JJ Vallow: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder of Tylee Ryan: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracty to commit First Degree Murder of Tammy Daybell: GUILTY

On the count of Felony Grand Theft: GUILTY

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

