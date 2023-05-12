Lori Vallow Daybell found GUILTY on all counts

BOISE, Idaho — After five weeks of testimony and six hours of jury deliberation, the verdict for Lori Vallow Daybell is in:

On the count of First Degree Murder of JJ Vallow: GUILTY

On the count of First Degree Murder of Tylee Ryan: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder of JJ Vallow: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder of Tylee Ryan: GUILTY

On the count of Conspiracty to commit First Degree Murder of Tammy Daybell: GUILTY

On the count of Felony Grand Theft: GUILTY

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

