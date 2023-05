As part of its weekly press conference, the Maricopa County Attorney's office is expected to confirm that Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the attempted shooting of her niece's former husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Rachel Mitchell, the current County Attorney for Maricopa County, confirms that the indictment had been issued by the former County Attorney Allister Adel (now deceased) on February 24, 2022.