Watch Now
Vallow Daybell Trial

Actions

Sentencing date set for Lori Vallow Daybell

District Judge Steven Boyce will sentence Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday, July 31 at 9:00am
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: The Verdict
AP
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: The Verdict
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 18:38:01-04

article originally written and shared by Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

A sentencing date has been set in the Lori Vallow Daybell case.

Daybell was found guilty on May 12 of conspiracy to commit murder and the first-degree murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s former wife.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell found GUILTY on all counts

District Judge Steven Boyce will sentence Daybell at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse. Victims are expected to give impact statements and Daybell may be allowed to speak if she wishes.

RELATED | Public reacts to Lori Vallow Daybell's guilty verdict

Public seating at the hearing will be first-come, first-served, according to a news release from the Idaho Judicial Branch. Video recording and taking photos inside the courthouse will be prohibited, according to a court order.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
East Idaho News Promo for Vallow Daybell Trial

East Idaho News Daybell Trial Blog