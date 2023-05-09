Few prosecution witnesses remain in Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

BOISE, Idaho — Only a few witnesses remain for the prosecution in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell.

On Monday, Former FBI agent Douglas Hart taking the stand to kick of the fifth week of trial. On the stand, Hart read text messages between Chad and Lori Daybell aloud for the jury.

Related: Comparable to a game of Dungeons and Dragons, except the people killed

Those texts, giving some more insight into the early relationship between the couple, as well as their view on Lori's children before their deaths. Hart saying the texts refer to the children as "obstacles."