Few prosecution witnesses remain in Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 09, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Only a few witnesses remain for the prosecution in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell.

On Monday, Former FBI agent Douglas Hart taking the stand to kick of the fifth week of trial. On the stand, Hart read text messages between Chad and Lori Daybell aloud for the jury.

Those texts, giving some more insight into the early relationship between the couple, as well as their view on Lori's children before their deaths. Hart saying the texts refer to the children as "obstacles."

