BOISE, Idaho — Monday marks the fifth week of trial, in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell.

The eastern Idaho mother is charged with the murders of her two children, as well as conspiracy to commit murder against her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

So far, the prosecution has called nearly 60 witnesses, and the state's case could soon be wrapping up.

If convicted, Lori Vallow Daybell faces life in prison.