BOISE, Idaho — Samantha Gwilliam, the sister of Tammy Daybell, is expected to return to the stand this morning as part of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.

Gwilliam testified that in October 2019 she received a call from Tammy's husband, Chad Daybell, that she had suddenly passed away.

On Friday, the prosecution will call witnesses who were a part of exhuming Tammy's remains.