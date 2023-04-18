Lori Vallow Daybell trial enters the second week

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell will return to the Ada County Courthouse Tuesday for the second week of trial.

The Eastern Idaho mother is accused of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

On Tuesday, Zulema Pastenes is expected to return to the stand for cross-examination.

Pastenes was married to Lori's brother and accused co-conspirator Alex Cox, for just two weeks before he died.

Related: Court adjourns on day five with the cross-examination of Lori's friend, the widow of her brother

On Friday, Pastenes gave insight into the cult-like atmosphere that prosecutors say motivated the conspiracy to lead a chosen group to salvation.

Court is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. you can follow along here for updates.