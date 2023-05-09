Watch Now
Vallow Daybell Trial

Actions

Defense says Lori Vallow Daybell will NOT take the stand

Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Experts depict how her two kids were killed
The Garden Island / AP
Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Experts depict how her two kids were killed
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:44:27-04

BOISE, Idaho — After five weeks of testimony from over 60 witnesses called by the prosecution, the defense has informed the court that Lori Vallow Daybell will NOT take the stand to testify in her trial.

By not being sworn in and testifying in her own defense, Lori Vallow Daybell will avoid cross-examination by the prosecution.

Vallow Daybell is on trial facing

  • Two counts of First Degree Murder (for the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan)
  • Three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder (for the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell)
  • Felony Grand Theft (for receiving Social Security benefits for the children for five months after their deaths)

For continued coverage of the trial, you can follow Idaho News 6 online, on air, and on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
East Idaho News Promo for Vallow Daybell Trial

East Idaho News Daybell Trial Blog