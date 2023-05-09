Defense says Lori Vallow Daybell will NOT take the stand

BOISE, Idaho — After five weeks of testimony from over 60 witnesses called by the prosecution, the defense has informed the court that Lori Vallow Daybell will NOT take the stand to testify in her trial.

By not being sworn in and testifying in her own defense, Lori Vallow Daybell will avoid cross-examination by the prosecution.

Vallow Daybell is on trial facing



Two counts of First Degree Murder (for the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan)

Three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder (for the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell)

Felony Grand Theft (for receiving Social Security benefits for the children for five months after their deaths)

