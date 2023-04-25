Sister of Lori Vallow Daybell Expected to take the stand

BOISE, Idaho — New family faces have been spotted at the Ada County courthouse, attending the trial of their relative Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori is charged with the murders of her two young children, and conspiring to kill her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Related: Documents outline what prosecutors will be trying to prove during trial for Lori Vallow Daybell

On Tuesday, Lori's sister, Summer Shiffler is expected to testify as a key witness for the prosecution. Lori's uncle Rex Conner was also present. "We made eye contact a couple times, but I don't know the same person that's in there," Conner said of his niece.

Related: Movements of electronic devices tracked to the Daybell property in early September 2019

On Monday, prosecutors focused on the digital footprint of Lori and Chad Daybell, reflecting on how quickly their relationship developed before either of their spouses died.