Twin Falls Strong: Magic Valley Mobile SWAG fundraiser supports families of In-N-Out shooting victims

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Magic Valley mobile print shop is using its craft to support the families of those killed in the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting, turning a wave of community requests into a fundraiser.

WATCH: Magic Valley Mobile SWAG is donating all apparel sale proceeds to families of the 3 victims killed in the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting.

Local print shop donates proceeds to In-N-Out shooting families

Magic Valley Mobile SWAG held a fundraiser Tuesday, offering custom-printed apparel featuring two designs — "Idaho Shoots Back" and "Twin Falls Strong" — with all proceeds going directly to the families of the three victims.

"100% of the proceeds today will be donated to the three victims that lost their lives at the In-N-Out shooting," owner Jenna Hunter said.

Hunter said she was flooded with requests for Twin Falls Strong and Idaho Shoots Back apparel following the shooting. Rather than profit from the demand, she turned it into a community fundraiser.

"The amount of support we're already receiving this morning is through the roof," Hunter said.

The Idaho Shoots Back design was used with permission from Jordan Salinas, hailed hero and the likeness of the silhouette

"A lot of people were reaching out wanting this design," Hunter said. "The fundraiser was sort of created because so many people wanted this design. I did reach out to Jordan and he did give us permission to use this design for our fundraiser, so to have his support with doing the fundraiser really means a lot."

The second design offered at the fundraiser carried a message of community solidarity.

"Our other design is Twin Falls Strong — this is just a generic; we support Twin Falls during this tragedy," Hunter said. "Shirts are $25 and then crew necks and hoodies are$40, and we have stickers that are donation only.”

Customers could choose their item, select a logo and have it printed on-site. The event drew supporters from across the region, including Hagerman resident Bod Edwards.

"I just thought this fundraiser was such a great idea for the victims here that we wanted to support it," Edwards said.

Twin Falls neighbor Tina Huber said the community is taking the tragedy one day at a time.

"It's a sad event that took place and we just got to be stronger and come together," Huber said.

"On edge, but we just got to take it one day at a time," Huber said.

Multiple fundraisers and vigils have already taken place across the Twin Falls community, with more planned in the coming weeks.

All proceeds from apparel sales will be 100% matched by Grease Monkey, which also provided the location for the fundraiser. Organizers hope to raise more than $6,000.

Those who missed Tuesday's event can still support the cause by visiting Magic Valley Mobile SWAG's website.

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