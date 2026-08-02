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WATCH LIVE: Twin Falls Police hold press conference on In-N-Out shooting

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TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls officials are releasing new details on Saturday's shooting at the In-N-Out.

Officials confirm that three are dead and five are injured. Police have not released the identities of the deceased at this time.

WATCH LIVE: Police to hold press conference on shooting at Twin Falls City Hall at 2 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the FBI announced it has established a digital media tip line for anyone who was in the area and may have photos, videos, dashcam footage or other media related to the shooting.

The agency is asking anyone with relevant images or video to upload them through its online portal.

READ MORE | At least 3 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Twin Falls In-N-Out parking lot

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