City of Twin Falls says August 1 victims may qualify for mental health reimbursement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls wants to hear from anyone who was in the area of the shooting at In-N-Out on August 1.

The city says if you were at the In-N-Out restaurant, the Canyon Park West Complex, the Visitor Center, the Canyon Rim Walking Path, or in a vehicle on Blue Lakes Blvd North during the shooting on Saturday, August 1, you’re considered a victim.

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The city says even if you suffered no physical injury, you may still qualify for mental health support through the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program. The CVCP provides reimbursement for mental health expenses that are directly related to the crime. If you think you may be eligible, you can call CVCP at 208-234-6080.

Anyone in the area between 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on August 1 is encouraged to fill out the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program, Twin Falls Mass Casualty Application.

Once you fill out the form, you can send it via email to cvcp.admin@iic.idaho.gov , or fax it to 208-332-7559.

You can also send it via mail to the following:

IDAHO CRIME VICTIMS COMPENSATION PROGRAM

P.O. BOX 83720

BOISE, ID 83720-0041