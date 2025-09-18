Former Caldwell Sgt. Ryan Bendawald found not guilty on all counts

NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — A federal jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald, who faced 5 felony charges – three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of federal bribery– alleging he abused his power while on duty. The jury found him not guilty on all counts.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom throughout the proceedings. Closing arguments wrapped up earlier today, and jurors deliberated for only a couple of hours before returning with their decision. The jury panel was made up of 5 men and 7 women.

Bendawald was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of bribery. Prosecutors argued he used his badge and authority to target vulnerable women, at times leveraging traffic stops to pressure them into sexual favors.

During the trial, multiple current and former Caldwell police officers described unusual encounters they witnessed involving Bendawald. One woman testified that he propositioned her for sex after pulling her over, while others told the jury his behavior created discomfort and raised concerns within the department.

The defense argued that witnesses’ accounts were inconsistent and that prosecutors had failed to prove Bendawald acted outside the law or accepted bribes. They took about 2 days to present their case before closing arguments began on Thursday.

After days of testimony, the case came to a close today with the jury’s not guilty verdict.