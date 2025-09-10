NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — Another day of testimony wrapped on Wednesday in the federal trial of former Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald. He is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of bribery.

Prosecutors say that between 2017 and 2021, Bendawald used his badge to exploit women during traffic stops and other encounters.

Woman testifies former Caldwell sergeant used traffic stop to demand sexual favors

Wednesday’s testimony began with Chambray Anlin, who is currently incarcerated on drug charges.

She told jurors Bendawald propositioned her after a 2021 traffic stop and said she felt targeted by police afterward.

On cross-examination, defense attorneys pressed her credibility, pointing to her criminal record and prior drug use. They also played body camera footage showing officers acting politely during the stop and noted she had engaged in a brief romantic relationship with another one of Bendawald’s accusers.

Jurors also heard from former Caldwell Officer Tylee Lanhan, who once worked under Bendawald’s supervision. He described him as someone who often “did his own thing” and recalled instances where he believed Bendawald minimized situations.

Testimony later shifted to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Haws and former Prosecutor Bryan Taylor explained how officers sometimes waived misdemeanor charges for people who offered information as confidential informants. They also discussed emails Bendawald sent regarding a woman he described as helpful to investigations, communications that are now under scrutiny.

The final witness of the day was Officer Jesse Cooper, who was present at several incidents mentioned in testimony, including Anlin’s 2021 traffic stop. Cooper still works for the Caldwell Police Department, and his testimony will continue on Thursday.

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. as prosecutors continue presenting their case against Bendawald.