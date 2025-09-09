Officers describe 'unusual' encounters in trial of former Caldwell Sgt. Ryan Bendawald

NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald is on trial in Boise’s federal courthouse, facing three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of federal bribery. Prosecutors allege he used his badge to sexually abuse women.

On Tuesday, prosecutors called three current and former Caldwell police officers to the stand, each describing encounters with the same woman in December 2018.

Former officer Casey McGrew testified about a call to the woman’s residence, where she was believed to be harboring a fugitive. He said he saw her in the back of Bendawald’s patrol car and recalled the sergeant spending several minutes alone with her in a trailer room. Prosecutors pointed out that Bendawald turned off his dash camera during the encounter. Under cross-examination, McGrew, who resigned from the department after a workplace affair, admitted his memory of the events was limited seven years later.

Former officer Emmett Schreiber testified about an unusual off-duty welfare check initiated by Bendawald. Schreiber said when officers entered the home, they found the woman unconscious in the shower. When she woke up, Schreiber recalled her shouting, “You’re not Ryan,” which prosecutors suggested referred to Bendawald.

Current Caldwell officer Myron Kershaw also described the welfare check as out of the ordinary, citing unusual instructions and personal contact between Bendawald and the woman. He testified it was the only welfare check in his 30-year career that prompted him to write a formal report.

Bendawald has pleaded not guilty. Testimony is scheduled to continue on Wednesday in Boise’s federal courthouse.