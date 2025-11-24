Details emerge regarding the driver involved in fatal Harrison Boulevard crash

NORTH END, Idaho — Details have emerged regarding the driver who was involved in the fatal crash on Harrison Blvd that killed 8-year-old Mora Gerety of Boise.

On Nov. 11 at 4:42 p.m., Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero was driving a pickup truck on W. Ada Street when he turned north onto Harrison Boulevard and collided with Mora Gerety. He was taken into ICE custody on the evening of the crash.

According to newly released information from the Department of Homeland Security, Ramos-Caballero is originally from Honduras and immigrated to the U.S. in September 2015.

DHS claims that after entering the country, Ramos-Caballero never showed up for an immigration hearing and was later ordered to be removed "in absentia" on May 9, 2016. When an undocumented immigrant is ordered removed "in absentia," ICE may take that person into custody and deport them without a judicial hearing.

DHS also claims that Ramos-Caballero was charged with "hit and run" in relation to the incident on Harrison, but Idaho News 6 has been unable to verify the existence of that charge. On Nov. 11, 2024, Ramos-Caballero was charged with a speeding infraction in Gooding County.

Idaho News 6 located Ramos-Caballero using the ICE Online Detainee Locator System. He is currently detained at the El Paso Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas.