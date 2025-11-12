Young girl tragically killed after being hit by a vehicle on Harrison Blvd.

NORTH END, BOISE — Boise Police are currently investigating a crash that killed a young girl on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of N Harrison Blvd & W Ada St.

According to a BPD press release, a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a pickup truck was traveling west on Ada St. and stopped at a stop sign at Harrison Blvd.

The juvenile pedestrian, also traveling west on Ada St., had stopped on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver and pedestrian both entered the intersection, with the driver attempting to turn right onto Harrison Blvd. The young girl was then hit by the vehicle.

Ada County Paramedics rushed the young girl to the hospital, where she sadly passed away later that evening.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare, and tonight our hearts go out to the victim’s family, friends, and her community at large,” said Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison.

Harrison Blvd. was closed for the investigation and has since reopened.

Boise Police are currently investigating the crash and will release additional information, including the victim's identity, as the investigation develops.