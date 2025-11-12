Driver involved in deadly Harrison Blvd crash taken into ICE custody

BOISE, Idaho — The driver involved in the fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a young girl on Harrison Blvd is currently in ICE custody.

The collision occurred near the intersection of N. Harrison Blvd and W. Ada St at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have since identified the driver as Elvin Ramos-Caballero.

Ramos-Caballero was turning north on Harrison Blvd at the Ada St intersection in his pickup truck when he collided with the victim.

Boise Police report that Ramos-Caballero cooperated with law enforcement following the crash, and during a standard records check of the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC), officers discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding federal warrant in connection with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Due to the warrant, Boise Police contacted ICE, who later took Ramos-Caballero into custody.

The Boise Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional charges have been filed against Ramos-Caballero.