BOISE, Idaho — The death of eight-year-old Mora Gerety earlier this month on Harrison Boulevard has renewed calls for safer streets in Boise’s North End.

Neighbors say the incident highlights long-standing concerns about vehicle speeds and pedestrian safety in the neighborhood.

WATCH | North End Neighbors call for safer streets —

Boise’s North End pushes for safer streets after death of 8-year-old

“Every time we have a fatality like this where a child is put in danger and killed or seriously injured, it elevates the conversation because people realize how dangerous our streets are for young people to navigate,” said Cynthia Gibson, who chairs the North End Streets Committee.

Gibson, who has lived in the North End for more than 30 years, is among those advocating for lowering local residential speed limits to 20 mph. She also encourages residents to join the North End Neighborhood Association, volunteer with ACHD’s Pedestrian Advisory Committee or participate in state legislative discussions around street safety.

“They need to be slow and cautious and aware of people trying to cross the streets. A lot of our streets have schools on them, kids are trying to get to school,” said Gibson.

The conversation also echoes a 2023 crash that killed Boise High School student Jadin Zurawski just blocks away on 16th Street. In response, ACHD added raised crosswalks and flashing warning lights at that intersection to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing.

At Harrison Blvd and Ada St, ACHD says crews began assessing safety conditions the morning after the crash and are evaluating possible improvements for pedestrians. The agency extends their condolences to Mora's family.

— How you can weigh-in on safer streets —

A public meeting will be held Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies, where ACHD staff will solicit input from Ada County residents on street safety.

Neighbors can also share feedback through an online safety survey.