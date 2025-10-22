BOISE, Idaho — Three of the five defendants charged in connection with a federal raid at La Catedral Racetrack in Wilder appeared in federal court Monday afternoon. Each is accused of running or profiting from what prosecutors describe as an illegal gambling business.

Federal agents raided the racetrack on Sunday, with immigration officials confirming 105 people were detained. The operation was part of a long-running investigation into illegal horse racing and gambling at the Canyon County track.

WATCH: Three defendants face a federal judge after the La Catedral Racetrack raid

3 defendants appear in federal court following raid at Wilder racetrack

Five people now face federal charges: Ivan Tellez, Dayana Fajardo, Samuel Bejarano Coolin, Alejandro Torres Estrada, and Cesar Oroszco.

In court, Ivan Tellez, identified as the owner of La Catedral Racetrack and a Mexican national living legally in the United States, appeared before a federal judge for the first time.

Tellez listened through an interpreter as prosecutors read one count of operating an illegal gambling business, a charge carrying up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Judge Debora K. Grasham approved Tellez’s pretrial release with several conditions. Those conditions require him to stay in Idaho, avoid contact with co-defendants, and refrain from excessive drug or alcohol use.

Samuel Bejarano Coolin, who is married to co-defendant Dayana Fajardo, will remain in federal custody.

RELATED | Governor Brad Little releases statement on Wilder raid

The government argued that Bejarano Coolin poses a significant flight risk. According to court records, he previously failed to appear for hearings, is not authorized to be in the United States, and has ignored past court orders to leave the country.

The judge said those factors, combined with the potential incentive to flee to avoid prosecution, met the government’s burden of proof for temporary detention. Bejarano Coolin faces the same gambling charge as the other defendants and will remain held pending a detention hearing on Oct. 28.

Alejandro Torres Estrada also faced the judge, waving to family members who filled the back row with family and small children. His attorney argued that Estrada has strong local ties, steady employment, and no criminal history, adding that many of his relatives live in the area and were present in court. The judge noted Estrada had a prior deportation proceeding dating back to 1990, and that undercover officers allegedly observed him taking and collecting bets at the racetrack.

The judge acknowledged those concerns but said the government had not proven he posed a serious flight risk. Estrada was granted release under supervision, with his next hearing set for Oct. 28.

The remaining defendants, Cesar Oroszco and Dayana Fajardo, are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Tellez, Estrada, and Bejarano Coolin are all scheduled to return to court Oct. 28.

ALSO READ | Following ICE arrests during the raid in Wilder, attorneys help families navigate the legal process