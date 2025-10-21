105 detained in federal raid at Wilder horse track, ICE says

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Federal immigration officials say 105 people were arrested over the weekend during an operation at La Catedral Arena in Wilder.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to Idaho News 6 that its officers “dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and gambling enterprise” at the property. The arrests were part of a coordinated law enforcement effort involving multiple agencies.
“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States,” the agency said.
The statement comes after the FBI confirmed four individuals were taken into custody Sunday, and a fifth on Monday, in connection with an alleged illegal gambling business at the same location.
RELATED | Fifth person taken into custody in connection to alleged illegal gambling operation in Wilder
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Idaho News 6, the owner of the arena, Ivan Tellez, is accused of running an unlicensed betting operation involving horse racing.
Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more details become available.
WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey speaks with one woman who says her father was detained
WATCH: Law enforcement officials from various local, state, and federal agencies in Wilder