105 detained in federal raid at Wilder horse track, ICE says

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Federal immigration officials say 105 people were arrested over the weekend during an operation at La Catedral Arena in Wilder.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to Idaho News 6 that its officers “dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and gambling enterprise” at the property. The arrests were part of a coordinated law enforcement effort involving multiple agencies.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States,” the agency said.

Brady Caskey / Idaho News 6 Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue talks to the public while riding horseback.

The statement comes after the FBI confirmed four individuals were taken into custody Sunday, and a fifth on Monday, in connection with an alleged illegal gambling business at the same location.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Idaho News 6, the owner of the arena, Ivan Tellez, is accused of running an unlicensed betting operation involving horse racing.

