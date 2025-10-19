HAPPENING NOW: Large law enforcement investigation at Wilder racetrack

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement officers are on scene at a horse racetrack on Peckham Road in Wilder.

Photos and videos circulating on Facebook show officials at the scene.

Videos show officials in military gear with German Shepherds and rifles asking the crowd of people to stand back. Dozens of people seem to be trying to talk with the officials. A viewer from a viewer also shows a helicopter in the sky.

Viewers tell Idaho News 6 it may be an ICE raid.

Lawyers and attorneys with ACLU say they are headed to the location, as well as Poder of Idaho. A spokesperson with ACLU says they were told the law enforcement officials on scene were using rubber bullets.

We have a crew on the way to the site to verify information.

Idaho News 6 will continue to cover this story as more information becomes available.