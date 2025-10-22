Following ICE arrests during the raid in Wilder, attorneys help families navigate the legal process

WILDER, Idaho — On Sunday, during a multi-agency operation at La Catedral Arena in Wilder, ICE arrested 105 people for immigration-related offenses.

Law enforcement officials who raided the property claim the arena was used for illegal horse racing, animal fighting, and gambling.

Families report their loved ones were taken to an ICE facility in Boise, while others are still trying to locate their missing family members.

"I've been practicing for more than 25 years — I've been through three different raids. This is what it looks like — people not knowing where their family is," said immigration attorney Maria Andrade.

Andrade said many families have no information about where their relatives are being held. Reports indicate that some of the 105 detained persons were taken to an ICE facility in Salt Lake City.

"All that they know is one day, they were at a family event having fun, and the next day, they were standing in line with everyone — zip-tied, not able to leave — and some they never saw again, and still don't know where they are," Andrade added.

The arrests were part of a coordinated effort involving multiple local, state, and federal agencies. Federal immigration officials confirmed the operation dismantled an illegal gambling and animal fighting enterprise at the Wilder property.

In Nampa, immigration lawyers spent the day providing free consultations to families affected by the raid. They offered guidance on legal rights and next steps.

Ruby Méndez-Mota of the ACLU of Idaho emphasized the importance of understanding your rights.

"Everyone has guaranteed constitutional rights — regardless of immigration status. You have the right to remain silent, to ask for an attorney, and to not consent to any searches," Méndez-Mota said.

Attorneys warn families that this could be a critical moment for those detained. Andrade said determining whether a loved one can fight their case is essential.

"Even if it means being detained for a while. Because if they accept deportation, or get deported, that benefit may be gone," she said

