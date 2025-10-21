Governor Brad Little releases statement on Wilder raid

BOISE, Idaho — Following Sunday's raid at a horse racetrack in Wilder, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the expansive law enforcement operation.

In the statement, Gov. Little says, without providing evidence, that the La Catedral racetrack played host to "illegal horse racing, animal fighting, and gambling."

"Illegal gambling operations involving animals often accompany drug trafficking, animal abuse, illegal weapons trafficking, and large sums of money that end up in the hands of cartel bosses," said Gov. Little. "The State of Idaho provided support in the service of a warrant issued by a federal judge in connection with the illegal activities taking place in Wilder."

The Governor says that the operation was the result of a months-long investigation executed by federal authorities with the assistance of local law enforcement.

Five people are currently in custody for charges related to illegal gambling on horse racing, and another 105 are being held by ICE.

When asked by Idaho News 6 where the 105 detained individuals are currently, ICE declined to comment.

The governor went on to claim that out of the 105 people in ICE custody, none are children.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released a statement condemning the actions by law enforcement. “What happened in Wilder was government overreach at its worst. Hundreds of agents descended on a small community, zip-tied adults and minors, fired rubber bullets into a peaceful crowd, and separated children from their parents, all over an alleged unlicensed betting operation involving only a handful of people."

Necochea goes on to call "inhumane, unnecessary, and dangerous" and goes on to cite previous statements by the Governor that said ICE enforcement in Idaho would focus on criminals. "Instead, innocent families, including U.S. citizens and children, were targeted and traumatized."

The five persons accused of operating an illegal gambling operation are set to appear in federal court today in Boise.