Treefort Music Festival returns to Boise, marks 10 years of festival

BOISE, Idaho — Despite COVID-19 cases still reaching record highs, organizers for the Treefort Music Festival are confident about returning to downtown Boise this March.

The festival released the complete list of more than 450 artists Thursday, ranging from local bands to international acts that will perform during the five-day event. In true Treefort fashion, organizers plan to bring back fan-favorite activities, including nearly a dozen nonmusical venues like Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort and Yogafort.

"Treefort is really about trying to provide a platform for a lot of different diverse voices and creative genres...that are historically overlooked," Treefort co-founder and festival director Eric Gilbert said. "A lot of them are the future of both the talent here in Boise and in the region. We're excited to bring them together to help energize that young talent."

Gilbert said organizers are also planning some extra special activities to celebrate the event's 10th anniversary.

"We have some special things in the works," he said. "There's going to be some new outdoor venues throughout downtown and a couple of new venues that we will unveil when we announce the schedule on Feb. 10."

Since launching in 2012, Treefort has become a tradition for Boise natives and regional music lovers.

However, plans shifted in 2020 when festival organizers rescheduled the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Treefort returned in September 2021, the event implemented several pandemic-related safety measures, including:

Reduced ticket sales by 40%

Mask mandates

Vaccination check-ins

Testing requirements

Gilbert said those measures were a success and that organizers are working closely with health and government officials to ensure attendees are safe this March.

"Our intention and plan are to currently have the same COVID protocols we had in September. It'd be nice if we could do less if things are better in the community at the time," he said. "We feel confident in being able to pull off a safe festival again because we did it in Sept. didn't have any negative impact on the COVID situation."

According to a festival news release, entry requirements for this year's event are still being finalized but will be announced soon. Until then, Gilbert said Treefort is moving ahead with plans to make the 10th anniversary memorable for all attendees.

"I think people sort of forgot how important events like these are for their well-being and the well-being of our community," he said. "I'm excited for this next phase of Boise music. There's a lot of great new local talent that is excited to be a part of the festival, and we're excited to showcase them."

Treefort 10 also marks the last time the festival will take place on parking lots near Grove and 12th Street, Gilbert said. He said organizers aren't sure where they will move the festival right now. Instead, the team plans to "cherish" the moments and is excited to see Boise's Linen District develop into an "active area."

Tickets to Treefort are already on sale through the festival's website. All ages are welcome. Children 12-years-old and under get in free with an adult pass holders.