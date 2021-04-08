Watch
Treefort Music Festival coming back in 2021, timeline released for Treefort 9 and 10

Idaho News 6
Treefort Music Fest
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:05:20-04

After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Treefort Music Festival is returning in 2021. The festival announced it's coming back, and with "a double whammy."

Treefort 9 will run from September 22-26 in multiple venues throughout downtown. While the event is typically held in the fall, organizers say the 2022 event is already on the calendar — Treefort 10 is set for March 23-27, 2022.

The lineup for Treefort 9 will be announced later this month, organizers announced. To accommodate health and safety, the event will work with local and state health officials to solidify plans.

There will be a limited number of 5-day passes for Treefort 9 to align with possible capacity limits. General admission, ZIPLINE, and U21 tickets will go on sale with the lineup announcement later this month.

According to organizers, the timeline, subject to change, for Treefort 9 and 10 is:

  • April 8, 2021: Treefort 9 Community Owner early access on sale (formerly known as Early Bird)
  • April 22, 2021: Treefort 9 band lineup resurrection and GA tickets on-sale (limited number of GA tickets at $250, ZIPLINE at $420 and U21 at $150)
  • Mid-June 2021: Treefort 9 fort lineup resurrection + more band additions
  • Late-June 2021: Additional tickets to Treefort 9 may become available, as things shake out
  • July 2021: Treefort 9 schedule released
  • September 22-26, 2021: Treefort 9
  • October 1, 2021: Treefort 10 Community Owner early access on sale (formerly known as Early Bird)
  • October 15, 2021: Treefort 10 GA Discovery tickets on sale
  • November 2021: Treefort 10 first artist announcement, GA tickets on sale
  • December 2021: Treefort 10 second artist announcement
  • January 2022: Treefort 10 final lineup revealed
  • February 2022: Treefort 10 schedule released
  • March 23-27, 2022: Treefort 10
