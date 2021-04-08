Treefort Music Festival coming back in 2021, timeline released for Treefort 9 and 10

After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Treefort Music Festival is returning in 2021. The festival announced it's coming back, and with "a double whammy."

Treefort 9 will run from September 22-26 in multiple venues throughout downtown. While the event is typically held in the fall, organizers say the 2022 event is already on the calendar — Treefort 10 is set for March 23-27, 2022.

It's the BIG COMEBACK, bb! 2️⃣ Treeforts in 6️⃣ months starting w a special Fall Edition in 2021 followed by regularly scheduled Spring Edition in 2022. Early Access 🎟 on sale now + more deets 👉 https://t.co/1Y2APmSEEI

-

📸 of @goldcasio at #treefort2018 by Aaron Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/VnCWoOrEys — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) April 8, 2021

The lineup for Treefort 9 will be announced later this month, organizers announced. To accommodate health and safety, the event will work with local and state health officials to solidify plans.

There will be a limited number of 5-day passes for Treefort 9 to align with possible capacity limits. General admission, ZIPLINE, and U21 tickets will go on sale with the lineup announcement later this month.

Treefort/Amy Russell

According to organizers, the timeline, subject to change, for Treefort 9 and 10 is:

