Madison Hardy

Fresh off the printed press, Madison joined Idaho News 6 team in January 2022.

A Boise-native, Madison is excited to cover education and public health news for Treasure Valley residents.

While receiving her bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism and Digital Media at the University of Idaho, Madison was a legislative intern for the 2020 session. Through the McClure Center for Public Policy and Research, she covered the political developments for seven newspapers around the state.

Since graduating in May 2020, Madison reported all things North Idaho. Her portfolio includes investigative stories on local government, environmental protection, community health and public education.

With Table Rock back in view, Madison cannot wait to make her big-screen debut and share the stories residents need – and want – to know.

Whether she is out at her favorite Boise eateries (hello Blue Sky Bagels), exploring with her labradoodle, Cruise, or just enjoying our tree-mendous city, make sure to say hello to Madison.