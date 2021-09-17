Treefort "proceeding with compassion and caution" for Treefort 9, stops ticket sales

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort announced they will be following the City of Boise's new COVID-19 policy changes for their upcoming Treefort 9 Music Festival, according to a press release on Friday.

In the press release, Treefort announced they have stopped ticket sales for Treefort 9 and are committed to limiting attendance in accordance with those COVID-19 policy changes.

"Treefort Music Fest is proceeding with compassion and caution for the ninth edition of the festival next week (Sept. 22- 26) with guidance from healthcare and city officials," Treefort said in a press release. "We are prepared to put on an event with safety protocols in place to comply with local guidelines and enforcements."

According to the new City of Boise policy changes, events under 250 people will require masks if it is indoors, and masks will be required for outdoor events under 250 people if social distancing cannot be maintained.

For events larger than 250 people, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for everyone attending. Masks will be required both indoors and outdoors if a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

There are exceptions to the mask requirement when people are eating or drinking. The requirements are the same for larger events, but event organizers must also have physical distancing measures in place and have sanitation stations in place for the event.

Treefort established back in August the festival will have coronavirus-conscious health guidelines in place, such as requiring a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination before entering any official venues and programming tracks.

"Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered," the press release said. "Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary. Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen."