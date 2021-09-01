Treefort opening permanent location in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The creators of Treefort Music Fest and Duck Club Entertainment are opening Treefort Music Hall at the old Office Depot location in downtown Boise. Renovations on the building will start soon and the venue is expected to open in summer 2022, according to a news release.

Treefort Music Hall will have modern amenities and be able to accommodate a variety of musical acts and varying crowd sizes. The new venue will feature:



A rooftop patio open year-round with drinks and entertainment

State of the art audiovisual capabilities engineered by an a/v specialist

Green rooms designed with artist needs at the forefront

Two bar areas

Standing and seated space with 500-700 capacity

Office space for the Duck Club and Treefort team

A permanent merch store on the ground level

We are incredibly excited to bring another venue option to downtown Boise,” said Eric Gilbert, Co-Founder and Festival Director of Treefort Music Fest. “A venue has been something we have wanted to do for some time. Treefort Music Hall will be a huge opportunity for artists and attendees in Boise, as well as touring bands that have passed on Boise in the past due to the lack of mid-range capacity venue options. We envision our venue as a continuation of the momentum that already exists in Boise and hope that this space will help round out the venue portfolio in Boise and further support our local live music ecosystem.”

Starting next year, Duck Club will operate Treefort Music Hall year-round, continue to produce the music festival annually and book local and touring artists at different venues and events throughout Boise. More information will be released about Treefort Music Hall in the coming months after Treefort 9 happens later this month.