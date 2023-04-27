Bogus Basin hosts the pond skim this weekend, but first we look back at an epic season

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin will be open for two more weekends, as it has been a season to remember on the slopes with so much snow blanketing Idaho resorts.

This winter we brought you to Pomerelle, Brundage, Tamarack, Sun Valley, Soldier Mountain, Bogus Basin and even Big Sky, Montana.

It has been one of the best ski seasons of my life and, for me, that action always starts at Bogus Basin where I've had a twilight season pass for the last four years. Though this was the best year since I've lived in Idaho.

"It's a powderfest, once in a decade conditions," said Kevin Maloney after Bogus Basin got 24 inches of snow in a 24-hour time period. "We are loving everything that Bogus has done with high-speed lifts and brush clearing. We are having a great time."

Bogus Basin plans on being open for two more weekends, and this Saturday our local non-profit recreation area will host the pond skim from 1:00p-3:00p.

One of my favorite days of the year came after a huge storm delivered 18 inches of snow in a 36-hour period at Tamarack Resort.

Tamarack also hosted the West Mountain Rail Jam as skiers and snowboarders showed us a different way to shred.

Sun Valley Resort hosted the U.S. Alpine National Championships as the best skiers in the country came to our backyard to race. Sun Valley will host the event again next year.

We also showcased the work it takes to provide a safe environment for skiers and snowboarders, and we were even buried and rescuedby ski patrol at Sun Valley.

Brundage finished the first phase of their new expansion plan, and I had so much fun exploring Hidden Valley that I returned on my own dime to see if I could put down some cool lines.

We caught up with airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base as they turned Soldier Mountain into Gunfighter Mountain for a day when a lot of skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the first time.

“I was really nervous at first. My heart was pounding but I built up the courage," said MSG Barry Lewis. "I did really good my first time. The second and third times, not so much."

This will be a season to remember as I had many memorable moments and epic days. I hope to finish it off in style with the pond skim, but if I crash I will have to add another clip to this year's reel.

It has been such an epic ski season, probably the best of my life. But instead of boring you with that footage here are the biggest crashes I had this season. We recap ski season ahead of the pond skim at Bogus Basin this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Vr7n1d3Lyu — Steve Dent (@idahodent) April 27, 2023

Bogus Basin plans to end this historic season on Saturday, May 6. They will host the aMAYzing 100 Inch Party and the mountain will be open to all pass holders.