Brundage finishes phase one of expansion plan highlighted with a new building for ski patrol

Brundage Mountain Resort has a brand new 2,800 square-foot building the will serve as the new permanent home of the Brundage Ski Patrol.

"It is beautiful, it has been amazing to plan it from the start and for the future, not just now, but as Brundage undergoes some development changes," said ski patrol director Janna Allen.

Ski patrol does a variety of different tasks on the mountain to make the experience safe and fun for skiers and snowboarders, the new facility not only makes it safer for the guests, but also for the patrollers.

"Our old building had a single door we had to go through along with a deck with steps and turns," said Allen. "So being able to go inside the building treat patients and have them go out the other side when needed to an ambulance or a personal vehicle is really nice."

The facility features two beds that can be rolled outside double doors to transport people with injuries right from a sled to a bed, and two more double doors allows transports right outside to an ambulance.

The new ski patrol building also features a training center to help ski patrol hone their skills, but it also provides a training area for Valley County to use along with storage and office space.

"We are looking forward to using it for education to help grow our program and also grow local EMS within our local community to provide staff for other agencies beyond patrolling," said Allen.

This marks the completion of phase one of Brundage Mountain Resort's ten-year expansion plan, it also included buying an old school house in New Meadows for employee housing.

"The next phase of construction is a 12,000 square-foot building that we are calling the Mountain Adventure Center," said April Whitney, who told us that will connect into the existing ski and ride school building.. "The Mountain Adventure Center will house your tickets, your guest services, rental, retail and tune shop on one level."

Crews will break ground on the Mountain Adventure Center in the spring with construction expected to take 18 months.

Brundage also plans to replace the Centennial Triple Chair with a new high speed quad for next season, that will reduce the ride time from 16 minutes down to six on the lift.

The mountain received eight more inches of snow this weekend creating outstanding conditions, it has been a good season so far with Brundage having a base of 173 inches and consistent snow since mid-December.