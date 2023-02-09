Checking out the Hidden Valley expert terrain at Brundage Mountain Resort

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage features some of most extreme terrain that can be found in bounds around Idaho, it's called Hidden Valley and there is no easy way down.

Having terrain like this gives skiers and snowboarders a chance to test their abilities, but being in bounds terrain also means that ski patrol performs avalanche mitigation to make this area safe.

"Hidden Valley is our double black diamond terrain," said Janna Allen, Brundage's ski patrol director. "You can either take the ridge out and drop into that terrain or you can go out what we call the Goat Trail which takes you about half way down."

The terrain accessed off of the ridge requires hiking and since I'm not the best skier traversing the Goat Trail works just fine for me.

On my first run I took it slow, identified hazards and scouted a line where I would be safe, that was within my abilities, but also a line that would challenge me.

It took me four attempts to make it down the line I chose without falling, skiers and snowboarders have plenty of lines to choose from in this area.

"Hidden Valley accesses some beautiful terrain, some steeper rocks and features that people love to get sendy on," said Allen.

The trials and tribulations of skiing a line in Hidden Valley at Brundage. I finally made it after four attempts. pic.twitter.com/aRaoaESVXo — Steve Dent (@idahodent) February 9, 2023

Brundage grooms the runout of Hidden Valley where people can find jumps and side hits before making it back down to the base area.

The conditions were amazing on Monday after Brundage received twelve inches of fresh snow and the mountain has got consistent snow all winter long.

"It seems like even in our less snowy weeks we are still getting six to twelve inches a week," said April Whitney of Brundage. "We are just super stoked on the conditions we have had this season."

Whitney also wanted to stress that people need to respect the boundary when ski patrol closes Hidden Valley to perform avalanche mitigation.

Skiing under the ropes can prevent patrollers from opening the terrain and it can also be dangerous to enter the region because of the possibility of getting caught in an avalanche that ski patrol sets off in an effort to prevent avalanches when the terrain opens.

Another hazard to watch out for when venturing off the groomers are tree wells, branches block snow from forming around the base of some trees and falling into a tree well is dangerous because it can be difficult to get out.

Whitney told us the best way to stay safe is avoiding tree wells, but also skiing with a buddy that can help as 90 percent of the time people can't get out of a tree well by themselves.