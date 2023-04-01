Epic powder at Bogus Basin creates ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders

Bogus Basin received 24 inches in 24 hours this week and it just continues snowing setting up some amazing conditions for skiers and snowboarders this weekend and beyond.

"It’s an absolute powder fest, these are conditions we get once in a decade," said skier Kevin Maloney. "We are loving everything Bogus has done with high speed lifts, brush clearing and we are having a great time."

Bogus Basin (as of writing this story) has a snow depth of 116 inches, the mountain has received 320 inches of snow so far, the most in the past decade and more than double its average of 151 inches a year.

Jeff Jayo has enjoyed 55 days of skiing this season, he has been coming to Bogus Basin his whole life and we asked him if he's ever seen anything like this.

"I’m going to say back in the 80s," said Jayo. "It is dreamy, good stuff I don't know what to say, it has been a wonderful year."

There can be too much snow, Bogus Basin got the lifts running on Thursday after a small delay as it was all hands on deck working to open this non-profit recreation area.

"Everybody was doing everything as we should be when it is this busy and there is this much snow," said Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson. "It was awesome, my back is still a little sore from all that shoveling, but the one thing I never complain about is shoveling snow."

The huge of amount of snow gives skiers and snowboarders more terrain because the snow covers up obstacles like rocks and stumps, I actually had a hard time recognizing this mountain.

I have around 30 days this year and when I went up to Bogus Basin on Friday it felt like skiing a brand new mountain, plus the south face was pretty magical and that can be hit or miss.

"This winter has been unbelievable and it looks like it is going to finish with a big exclamation point," said Wilson.

The deep snow brings hazards though too, it can be really difficult to get up so try to fall with your skis below you, I noticed myself getting tired quicker then usual and the biggest danger are tree wells.

Tree wells are easy to avoid by staying in open terrain, but it is important to be out there with a partner or a group who can watch out for each other.

A fall into a tree well is really dangerous because it is really hard to self rescue in that scenario. There is an unbelievable video on YouTube that just happened in Washington, disclaimer it is really intense and also understandably has some swearing, but a skier definitely saved the life a snowboarder at Mt. Baker.