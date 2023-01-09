Tamarack hosts the rail jam and they have new tap house with self serving beer

Tamarack Resort experienced their busiest day in the history of the resort on New Year's Eve with 3,500 skiers and snowboarders as they look to carry over that momentum into 2023.

Tamarack hosted the West Mountain Showdown Rail Jam for the second year in a row giving young athletes a chance to showcase a different type of riding on Saturday.

"The competition was so sick, people are really throwing down," said Cyrus Corbet a snowboarder who has his own production company out of McCall. "The stoke level was really high and I was super excited to be in it."

The rail ram featured a division for younger kids and a competition with prizes with a division for skiers and snowboarders near the Village on four rails Tamarack built.

"There is ton going on up here and to see that Tamarack can put something on like this is great," said Austin Stricker, a local skier. "It brings out lots of ages too, you see tiny little guys up here ripping the rails, it is awesome."

The new Seven Devils Tap House is also open, with outdoor seating it has a capacity of 318 people and it provides another element to the apres ski scene in the Village.

"It's amazing how it has changed in just the last four to five years," said Mark Bender who was visiting Tamarack from the Treasure Valley. "It's great for the community, great for the area it's a world class resort, that is where it is going."

Seven Devils features an RFDI self serve beer wall with 40 taps, it takes a minute to figure it out as you have to get the devil card at the front where they check your ID.

"It's got a QR code on it and that is linked to your debt or credit card," said Scott Turlington of Tamarack Resort. "You walk up to the beer wall and select the draft that you want and you scan the code and the beer starts to flow."

People get charged by the ounce and so far it has been a big hit, the process ends with putting the card back into a box near the front in a slot that determines how much you tip.

Seven Devils also serves bbq and they have a bartending staff for cocktails to go along with all the other options in the Village.