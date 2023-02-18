366th Fighter Wing spends a day skiing and snowboarding at Soldier Mountain

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Gunfighters from Mountain Home Air Force Base took over Soldier Mountain for a day of fun, team-building and resiliency on the slopes.

Not many resorts let people rent out the entire mountain, but that is an option at Soldier Mountain that anybody can do for $6,000. For the second year in a row the 366th Fighter Wing did just that.

"I think that Soldier Mountain is an outstanding operation and I really appreciate the opportunity to bring the men and women of the Gunfighters and our families out here and just enjoy a day together on the slopes," said Col. Ernesto DiVittorio the wing commander.

Col. DiVittorio has been snowboarding since the age of 22 when he was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force.

"We talk about riding hard, or skiing hard, shooting straight and always speaking the truth," said DiVittorio. "When you work as hard the 366th Fighter Wing every once in a while we need to take a day just to enjoy each other’s company."

For many of the men and women and their families this marked their first experience skiing and snowboarding, we met people from all over the country.

MSG. Barry Lewis is from Mississippi and he tried out skiing for the first time with his daughter Sofi.

"I was really nervous at first, heart pounding I built up the courage and I felt like I did really good the first time. The second or third time, not so much," said Lewis. "Sofi's a natural she looks like a professional now. She’s doing way better than me - I’m not going to be able to walk tomorrow."

The outdoor rec program at Mountain Home Air Force Base organized the day on the slopes and they had more than 1,000 people at Soldier Mountain.

Organized fun days are built into the military readiness program to help build camaraderie, team-building and resiliency. Airmen didn't have to go skiing or snowboarding, but the alternative was another day of work ahead of the four-day President's Day weekend.

"There are two sides to resiliency," said Col. DiVittorio. "One part of it you build resiliency by doing difficult things often, but the other side is the opportunity to take a down day and these are really important."

Soldier Mountain will also host a Nubability Clinic this weekend and they will be open on Monday for President's Day. Normal operating days for Soldier are Thursday through Sunday.