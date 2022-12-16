Made in Idaho: Shopping local for the holidays

Ho! Ho! Ho! The countdown is on and Christmas is getting closer, but you still have plenty of time to look your shopping list over.

Idaho is full of great makers and bakers, so whatever you buy local, you're sure to have takers!

You can't go wrong with a sweet-smelling candle, and with multiple shops, Lit&Co makes it easy to handle.

For the stylish one on your list, try jewelry made of clay. Just one look at earrings from Freya Clay Co. will have you swayed.

If your seasonal decor leaves you desiring more, fill your home with holiday gnomes. Our friends at 52 Freckles make these hand-crafted cuties. You really can't go wrong; they're all whimsical beauties.

Want something warmer? Your wish could come true. Warped and Wonderful weaves scarves, blankets, and kitchen towels, too.

If come Christmas Eve, you're craving a chocolately treat, remember the Cocoa Bomb craze took flight from Boise State! Shop online and ship worldwide, and maybe, just maybe, snag an extra for Santa!

In downtown Boise, Idaho Candy Company's cranking out classics. More than a century later, still making that sweet Christmas magic. A favorite for co-workers and great for a stocking; find it on store shelves while you're out grocery shopping!

You can also get your sugar fix in downtown Caldwell where you'll find both Flüf cotton candy and Creekside Mallow. While you're at it, feast your eyes on the holiday lights, catch up with Santa, and take a spin on the ice.

If the Winter Wonderland has you dreaming of warmer days ahead, keep Nampa-based Dmada in mind, and help your outdoorsy one pack ahead. Put something inside that could comfort your soles; the ones on your feet, with Idaho's NuuSol.

Of course, you'll need snacks for your next Idaho adventure, and boy do we have suggestions for your next culinary venture!

If your tastebuds prefer something salty to savor, try Real Idaho Potato Chips! They come in multiple flavors.

And while planning snacks for your next holiday movie night, try Idaho Popcorn and enjoy every bite.

For the meat-lover somewhere on your holiday list, try a classic dried favorite with a local twist! Slicing and serving with decades of knowledge, comes Mama's Beef Jerky and Old Country Sausage.

If a dip more closely matches your mood, try Salsa Boss favorites or Chicana Foods! The flavors are unique and certainly merry; one holiday option even features cranberry.

While we're in the kitchen, don't forget your holiday hosts. Perhaps a handmade wooden spoon to serve your Christmas roast? Local biz, Treeworks, cuts down on yard waste by using old wood and giving it a new face.

Now as you sit down for dinner, you'll need something to drink and with local Idaho options, you won't have to think!

Whether it's red or white, indulge in an Idaho wine, or crack open a can and let the local hops shine.

A new Boise partnership takes you "Above the Clouds", getting Bogus skiers pumped while the fresh snow mounds.

Whatever you choose for your loved ones this season, sit back, shop local, and remember the reason.

