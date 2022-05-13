Lit&Co candle company to open in Caldwell

BOISE, Idaho — Few places can take you from a cabin in the woods to Bora Bora in a single sniff. But it’s easy to do at Boise’s Lit&Co Candles - an olfactory experience sure to satisfy to senses.

"Right now we are definitely selling a lot a lilac are selling a lot of gardenia and we do have some very interesting seasonals - olive branch and and Baja cactus that are selling incredibly well for us,” said founder and owner Kristen Jackson.

Waxing poetic about candles and the candle making process comes easy to her.

“I love to cook. I love to be creative. I sing with the opera so this seemed like a natural extension of a hobby that turned into a career,” she said.

The entrepreneur opened her first shop in 2012 and now has locations in Boise’s West End and Hyde Park. She says they keep it simple in the best possible way.

“We try to keep it has high-quality as we can. This is 100% soy, it’s made in the United States,” she said. “There are a lot of corners that can be cut in this industry and we just don’t.”

Visitors to Lit&Co can trust the experts to make the perfect candle or sit at the bar and do some candle-making of their own, mixing scents to make a custom creation.

From there the process includes blending scents and stirring — then waiting — until the candle turns into a solid, ready for pick-up the following day.

Lit&Co has been doing so well Jackson says it was time to expand. In June 2022, you can find the newest store at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell.

So the next time you’re dreaming of vacation or your grandma’s lemon squares, stop in Lit&Co and just inhale.