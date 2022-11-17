Bogus Basin to benefit from new IPA by Western Collective Brewery

Long ago, skiing was a more elitist sport that attracted a clientele more attuned to wine than beer. But since skiing went mainstream, it's the suds that gets all the attention. And the inversion outside is the perfect background for a bubbly collaboration at Bogus Basin. The non-profit ski area is joining Western Collective Brewery to raise money through a special new beer.

Western Collective owner, Cary Prewitt, is an avid and frequent skier at Bogus Basin. "I ski at Bogus about 30 times a year," says Prewitt, "and I try to do more, but having a 2-year-old makes that more challenging."

So, when he went looking for a way to give back, his passion for the sport took over. "We try to get involved in things we're interested in and passionate about and skiing is definitely one of those things," says Prewitt.

He created a special IPA called Above the Clouds specifically for Bogus Basin. The label even shows the towers at the peak. Just after announcing the name at Bogus, they knew they got it right. "Right as we were driving down it was like sunset sun was golden right at the skyline and it was an ocean of clouds and we just did like ok this totally makes sense," says Austin Smith, Director of Innovation and Marketing at Bogus Basin.

The IPA will be a permanent part of Western Collective's lineup, with a portion of each pint going to Bogus Basin. "I think it's just fitting," says Smith, "There's nothing like the sound of cracking open a cold can."

The IPA is available at Albertsons, Whole Foods, Bogus Basin, and of course, Western Collective. The beer announcement comes just as Bogus Basin is ready to open for the season with the terrain park opening Saturday and a front side opening on Thanksgiving.