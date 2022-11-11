Outdoor adventure company 'Dmada' will help you get packing

BOISE, Idaho — If you live in Idaho, you probably live for the outdoors, and being on-the-go means being prepared.

“[The bags] are perfect for a chopstick, maybe small, travel-size toothbrush,” said Adam Dick, owner of Dmada.

“It’s just my name, backwards.,” he said.

Dmada is a Nampa-based business that will help you get packing!

Dick launched his company back in 2015, starting out with apparel and soon expanded to trail essentials and gear for the outdoor enthusiast.

“I am an avid mountain biker and we bike-pack a lot, so we’re starting to make bags around that." Adam Dick, Owner, Dmada

Each bag is made by Dick. He taught himself how to sew. He says figuring-out how to juggle a traditional job, family life, and a side business was the real challenge.

“I just went full-time last December. I quit my job after being there for 11 1/2 years,” he said.

Now, he’s working the business full-time out of his own garage, collaborating with companies around the US and here in Idaho.

Dick says one day he hopes to move out of the garage and open his own store, until then, he’s just along for the ride.

