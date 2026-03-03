Mother of missing Fruitland boy stares down accused killer in Payette County courtroom

PAYETTE, Idaho — The man charged with kidnapping and murder in the case of missing Fruitland boy Michael "Monkey" Vaughan appeared in court on Monday.

Stacey Wondra sat in the Payette County Courthouse as a judge proceeded through a trial status hearing. During the hearing, Michael's mom, Brandi Vaughan, sat in the court's gallery nearly 5 years after her son was last seen outside the family's home.

WATCH: Senior Reporter Don Nelson interviews Brandi Vaughan after the hearing

Mother of Michael Vaughan faces her sons accused murderer in court

"I hope he sees Michael's face every time he sees me," said Vaughan of making eye contact with Wondra. "As soon as he made eye contact with me, his eyes darted away really quick and he got really red in the face."

Brandi Vaughan remains desperate for answers despite the charges and court proceedings. Authorities searched Stacey Wondra's backyard in 2022 but never recovered Michael's body or found a murder weapon.

Police at the time named four suspects, but it took years for a single murder charge to stick.

Stacey Wondra is the only person currently charged in the case. He faces felony charges for first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and destruction of evidence.

Monday's status hearing was to make sure that the Payette County prosecutor's office and Wondra's defense team are ready to start with the preliminary hearing to find probable cause and proceed to a full trial.

During an interview after the hearing, Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Brandi Vaughan what she would say to her son's suspected killer, given the chance.

Vaughan replied by asking simple questions: "Where's Michael? What did you do with him?"

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Idaho News 6 will be there, as will Brandi Vaughan.

"We're strong, we're well, and we're here for justice for Michael," concluded Vaughan.

ALSO READ | Affidavit offers disturbing details in the alleged murder of Michael Vaughan