FRUITLAND, Idaho — Michael Vaughan was five-years-old on July 27, 2021 when he disappeared in Fruitland. This case has had several twists and turns, but Michael has never been found.

When the news broke that Michael went missing, law enforcement, the community, and surrounding areas responded in an effort to locate the young boy, but nearly four months later, there was no sign of Michael.

"I'm here to ask you to please keep Michael's face, his name, and his story in every one of you hearts," said Brandi Vaughan, Michael's mother, at a press conference. "It has been 115 days that he has not been home."

It has been four years since Michael Vaughan went missing in Fruitland

In November of 2022, law enforcement dug up a backyard in Fruitland where they searched for Michael Vaughn. It happened at the home of Sarah Wondra, who was arrested at the time for failing to report a death.

Those charges have since been dropped.

The Fruitland Police Department named Wondra, her husband, Stacey, and two others who were living at the home as suspects in this case. After a week of excavating their entire yard, they did not find any sign of Michael.

"The remains of Michael Vaughan were not recovered," said J.D. Huff at a press conference following the excavation.

"We strongly believe, based on evidence, that Michael was abducted and deceased and that his remains were buried and were later moved from the property."

In January of this past year, a video was leaked of the interrogation between police and Stacey Wondra that happened in 2022. This was the first time the public had heard of this, and it showed Stacey Wondra providing directions for police to look for Michael.

"That’s literally the place that he was buried," said Stacey Wondra. "Like underneath the dirt mound area, a little bit closer to the house."

As of today, Michael Vaughn still remains missing.

If you have any information in regards to the disappearance of Michael Vaughn, you are asked to contact the Fruitland Police. Anonymous tips can be sent to findmichael@fruitland.org or at Crime Stoppers, 343COPS.com.